Defeating PC candidates amounts to defeating BJP RSS: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
Asserting that this is the right time for the secular-minded people to ensure the defeat of BJP RSS backed Mayor, Dy. Mayor Candidates fielded by People’s Conference in the upcoming elections in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described these elections as a direct contest between the Congress-led secular front and BJP RSS.
The JKPCC Spokesperson while commenting on the upcoming election to Mayor and Dy. Mayor scheduled to be held on 6th of this month in Municipal Corporation Srinagar stated that the election is a direct contest between Congress-led secular font and BJP RSS, which are hell-bent upon to grab power in SMC Srinagar.
He said, “It is the right time for the Corporators of Srinagar to ensure the defeat of BJP RSS, which are desperate enough to take control of Srinagar Municipal Corporation with the support of PC,” though at the same time, he felt confident that the Congress-led Secular front will win the elections with an overwhelming majority ensuring that “communal forces are defeated”.
The spokesperson said that the upcoming elections in Srinagar Corporation (Municipal) has also provided an opportunity to right thinking and secular elected members to come forward and forge unity against the communal and fascist forces. He further added that defeating PC Candidates amounts to defeating BJP RSS.