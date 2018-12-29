DEERS organizes students march on importance of wetlands

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 28:
Directorate of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing (DEERS), J&K organised a Green March for the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Chakroi at Gharana Wetland signifying the importance of Wetlands and the role of birds in preserving ecology.
The students and staff of the school were apprised about the significance of wetlands and the seasonal birds visiting there.
The function was presided over by Rafi Ahmed Butt, Joint Director, Forest Protection Force, Jammu, Kuldeep Kumar, DFO,
Among others, the Principal Higher Secondary School, Chakroi Bimla Bhagat and her faculty members along with the students of the school attended the event.