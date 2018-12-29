About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DEERS organizes students march on importance of wetlands

Published at December 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 28:

Directorate of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing (DEERS), J&K organised a Green March for the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Chakroi at Gharana Wetland signifying the importance of Wetlands and the role of birds in preserving ecology.
The students and staff of the school were apprised about the significance of wetlands and the seasonal birds visiting there.
The function was presided over by Rafi Ahmed Butt, Joint Director, Forest Protection Force, Jammu, Kuldeep Kumar, DFO,
Among others, the Principal Higher Secondary School, Chakroi Bimla Bhagat and her faculty members along with the students of the school attended the event.

 

