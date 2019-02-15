DEERS holds environment awareness prog

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 14:
The directorate of Environment and Remote Sensing on Thursday organized a symposium/painting competition on the topic “Effect of Plastics on Environment” at Government High School Katwalta.
As per an official, the students of the school along with the faculty members participated in the programme.
Trophies and mementoes besides appreciation certificates were awarded to the winners in their respective fields.
DFO Environment and staff of the Directorate organized the event.
Abhisheik Padha, a social worker and expert in the field enlightened the participants on the topic.