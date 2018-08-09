Deepika Rajawat demands SIT into Prabjot Kour’s murder case

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Demanding forming of SIT (Special Investigation Team) in the alleged murder of Probjot Kour of Chanapora area of Srinagar, Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat on Wednesday accused police for failing to arrest the culprits.
Addressing a press conference here with social activist Zamrooda Habib and the family members of Kour, who was allegedly killed by her in-laws at Mahjoor Nagar here, Rajawat said despite passing of more than one month, there has been no progress in the case.
“Even police have failed to provide any hope to victim’s family and nor they have given them any postmortem copy,” Rajawat said.
“Prabjot was killed by her husband along with her in laws, and from that day family has demanding probe into the incident but nothing has done on the ground,” she said.
She asked why police is not sharing any details with the police, so that family would have been satisfied with the investigation. There is something wrong in Police’s story, she said.
Rajawat appealed to Governor NN Vohra to look into the matter so that justice may be provided to the victim’s family. She appealed people of Kashmir to stand with solidarity with the family.
“It is surprising that after 10 days of the incident, police failed to lodge an FIR against the Probjot’s in-laws who are indulged in this gruesome murder,” Rajawat said.
She said, “victim’s body was brutally tortured before her murder was done. Her kidney was punctured and there were marks of torture visible on her body,” Rajawat said.
Advocate said, before 3 months Kour has asked her family, that her in-laws have done her insurance and her husband is in an extramarital relationship with his husband’s wife.
She said “case needs to be scientifically investigated so that all angles may be probed by SIT, and justice may be given to the victim’s family”.
When the Katua rape and murder case were scientifically probed and after that culprit was arrested by the police, Rajawat said.
“Out of four members of her in-laws, unfortunately, 3 has been released on the bail,” She said.
Women security is now crumbling in the state, because there is a lapse in the system. She said she has been advocating the voice of voiceless.
As per current status of police investigation, they want to hush up the case as soon as possible but it needs further investigation so that family will get justice, she said.
Noted social activist Zamrooda Habib said that when Prabjot Kour was killed, she was 4 months pregnant at that time.
Zamrooda appealed Governor NN Vohra to form a SIT who will investigate the whole case again.” As per photographs, it seems a cold-blooded murder not a suicide case, she said.
She demanded justice should prevail to family and appealed people to show solidarity with the family at this crucial juncture.
“We should stand against injustice and inequality,” Zamrooda said.
The 29-year-old Prabjot Kaur was found hanging from a fan in mysterious conditions at her home in Mehjoor Nagar on July 1st.
Her parents alleged that she has been murdered, while her in-laws of Kaur claimed that she has committed suicide. She was married in 2012 with Manmeet Singh and is survived by a 5-year-old son.