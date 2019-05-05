Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An unidentified decomposed body of man was recovered from Dhalara area in Poonch District on Sunday morning.

A senior police official said that some locals found a decomposed male body, aged around 58, lying near a river bank at Dhalara.

A police team reached immediately on the spot and took the possession of the body and shifted it to District Hospital for identification and postmortem, the officer said.

The police officer further said that in this connection, inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated at concerned police station.(GNS)