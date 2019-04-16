Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Tuesday said they have found a decomposed body in a septic tank.

The officals said that the body that seems three months old (decomposed) was found near the Emergency department.

A doctor at the hospital told Rising Kashmir that the body was found this afternoon in an underground septic tank meant for sewage.



“The body was taken out. I am not sure whether it is a male or female,” he said.

Further details awaited.