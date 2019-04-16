About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Authorities at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Tuesday said they have found a decomposed body in a septic tank.

The officals said that the body that seems three months old (decomposed) was found near the Emergency department. 

A doctor at the hospital told Rising Kashmir that the body was found this afternoon in an underground septic tank meant for sewage.

“The body was taken out. I am not sure whether it is a male or female,” he said.  

Further details awaited.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

              

Authorities at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Tuesday said they have found a decomposed body in a septic tank.

The officals said that the body that seems three months old (decomposed) was found near the Emergency department. 

A doctor at the hospital told Rising Kashmir that the body was found this afternoon in an underground septic tank meant for sewage.

“The body was taken out. I am not sure whether it is a male or female,” he said.  

Further details awaited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;