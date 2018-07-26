Decline in stone pelting during Ramazan ceasefire vindicates PDP’s stand: Mehbooba

AgenciesSrinagar
Asserting that decline in stone pelting incidents during ceasefire vindicates PDP’s stand that it was a positive initiative that brought a sense of relief among masses, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said its continuation would have further improved the situation.
“Decline in stone pelting incidents during ceasefire vindicates our stand that it was a positive initiative that brought a sense of relief among the masses.
Its continuation would have further improved the situation,” Ms. Mufti, who is the president of PDP, tweeted.
Ms.Mufti was reacting to Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir’s statement that stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir had come down during the suspension of operations in the month of Ramazan.
“The Centre on May 16 had issued instructions to the security forces and army not to undertake offensive operations during the period of Ramazan in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Ahir had said in the Rajya Sabha, replying to a written question.