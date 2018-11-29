Declaring J&K Bank as PSU unfortunate decision: Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union, Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer termed the decision of State Administrative Council declaring J&K bank as public sector undertaking PSU a very unfortunate decision
He said that the J&K Bank as business model needs to be emulated and not altered and the decision declaring J&K Bank as PSU is neither good for the Bank nor for the State. Basheer further said that the Bank has a quite different model of functioning, the people kind now explode the situation with the help of politicians which will have bearing on decision making of the institutions. “The State Administrative Council decision declaring the Bank as a PSU brought it within the ambit of right to information act. The Bank was an independent Body and therefore rose to the top level because there was least Government interference but it is now going to change and the decision of the SAC has shaken the confidence of people as well as depositors,” he said
He further said that the J&K Bank has been doing very well and it is business model is good and one of the respected institution of the country and does not therefore require any change.
The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union with it is leadership Bashir Ahmad Basheer, therefore, requests the J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to revoke the recent SAC decision declaring J&K Bank a public Sector undertaking PSU at his earliest.