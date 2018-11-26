Declaring JK Bank as PSU attack on State's identity: PDP

Srinagar:
Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat has said that SAC decision declaring J&K Bank as a PSU is an attack on another symbol of state's identity and its distinct constitutional status.
Bhat in a statement said earlier it was the Muslim Wakf Board and SKIMS Board which has been undermined and fiddled with on misplaced notions.
Bhat said the decision regarding J&K Bank further exposes the design to tinker with all such institutions which are wedded to state's social, political and constitutional structure.
“The reasons offered by government, justifying it are erroneous, misplaced and reflective of an anti-Kashmiri, anti-state mindset.”
Bhat said Bank is governed by Board and the Reserve Bank norms and governments reasoning are an incitement of both.
He said the suggestion from PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for roll back of the SAC decision deserves immediate response from the Government.
“Erosion of Bank's autonomy will spoil its growth. It is ironical that Government has shown no concern for long affiliation and regard of the people for this institution, which they have nourished with care and belonging.”
He said SAC members have ridiculed peoples' investment and have thrown open a challenge to stake holders whose dedication and honesty also has been put to question.
Bhat has expressed surprised over the statement of Justice (Rtd) Hussain supporting the SAC action.
He said former PDP Finance Minister has in turn done a service to state whose opposition brings on record the tenable grounds in defiance of government action which need to be understood and pursued till the unpopular and "regressive" action is undone.
Bhat said people of the state need to know how few retired bureaucrats have reversed most of the people-friendly decisions of popular government and how brazenly they have superseded well-oriented laws only to show that autonomy and identity of the state and its erosion was their sole mission and agenda. Bhat hoped that this kind of arrogance will not be tolerated by the people and will prove short-lived.