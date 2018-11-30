Declaring J&K Bank a PSU not justified: EJAC

Rising Kashmir News
Opposing the recent decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) turning J&K Bank into Public Sector Undertaking, Employee Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Thursday said progress and economic growth of the Bank lies with its autonomous character which needs to be protected at all levels.
According a statement, EJAC in an emergency meeting under the chair of its President Abdul Qayoom Wani showed its serious concern on the decision and urged Governor administration for its roll back for the larger interest of the employees and people of the state.
In the meeting, President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani said due to political and bureaucracy, public sector units are already facing worst situation and more than a dozen units are sick and on the verge of closure.
The statement further said the PSU employees have reached to the position of starvation due to wrong policies of the people at the helm of affairs and non availability of salaries for years together.
“Many PSUs were giving dividend to the government but at present due to undue political interference, PSUs and their employees are in a worst condition,” the statement quoted Wani as saying.
It said EJAC has repeatedly represented before the successive government to give administrative control to the J&K Bank so that new blood is infused in the PSUs.
“The committee was also framed in 2011 under the chairmanship of the then Finance Minister Jinab Haseeb Drabu and Drabu Committee has also endorsed the demand of EJAC but the government could not implement the decision till now.”
Wani, in the statement said, the public sector units have large potential to serve the common people and provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth.
“It would have been better if government had taken the decision for revival of those sick units instead of declaring J&K Bank as a public sector unit.”
Wani said that J&K Bank is the collective asset of people of J&K and five lakh employees of the state are main stakeholders of the Bank.
“EJAC feels its moral responsibility to support all India J&K Bank officers and employees association for protecting the autonomous character of J&K Bank for larger interests of people and employees of the state.”
Wani appealed to His Excellency Governor of the state Satya Pal Malik and his advisors, Chief Secretary, principal secretary finance for reconsideration of this decision.