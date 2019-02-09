Declare snowfall as natural calamity to compensate losses: Tarigami

Srinagar, February 8:
CPI (M) leader, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Friday said that tall claims made by the government on their alertness have been exposed with another spell of snow causing break-down of health services, massive power breakdown, road blockades, scarcity of ration, fuel, water-logging, and other difficulties faced by the people in Kashmir.
In a statement issued, Tarigami said the government must declare the latest heavy snowfall as a natural calamity or state disaster so that losses suffered, and lives lost are compensated. “This season multiple snowfalls have wreaked havoc on the already fragile economy of Kashmir, especially horticulture and agriculture sectors, and the government is duty bound to come to the rescue of the victims.”
He said the Governor led the administration must rise up to the needs of people and ensure all basic and effective amenities to them.
Tarigami said despite the prediction by the Meteorological Department, state administration was ill-prepared for the snowfall. “Although snowfall is not something new to the state given its climatic conditions and topography, the administration seems resisting change in its rusty work culture. This winter several times the entire administration came to a grinding halt due to frequent snowfalls which is reflective of a dire need for strengthening of disaster preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Due to the clousre of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Tarigami said for the last three days, hundreds of passengers, including children and women, are stranded in Jammu. “The airfares have sky rocketed due to the closure of the highway, but the government is least bothered.”
To meet the challenges, he said the higher-ups in administration need to ensure better coordination between various departments especially those providing essential services. “The government must ensure that there was no chaos for scarcity of essential commodities including LPG, kerosene oil and sugar and emergency services should be monitored, and damaged power distribution lines immediately repaired.”