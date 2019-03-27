Declare commitment to police reforms in your manifestos: IPF to political parties

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Indian Police Foundation on Tuesday urged all political parties to declare commitment to police reforms in their manifestos.



As per a statement, an IPF spokesman said that each party should recognize that a modern, efficient policing service firmly committed to the rule of law is an essential pillar of the idea of India.

“ It should also be recognized in the manifestos that good policing and a relatively crime-free and peaceful environment not only strengthens the country’s internal security, but are also essential pre-requisites for the country’s economic development; that the technological revolution enabled by Information Technology, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence etc offer unprecedented challenges as well as limitless opportunities for modernisation of the police forces,” he said.



He said that each party should also recognize that policing and public order fall within the domain of the State Governments.



“But considering the frightening dimensions of global terrorism and cybercrime as well as the evolving threats to public safety, security and national security emerging from a cyber space without boundaries and the emerging complexities of law enforcement, our government will initiate a national debate on the need to bring the subject under the Concurrent,”



“Every party should be declaring its commitment to transform every police station in the country as a people friendly space, where every citizen will have the right to be treated with dignity. The police station will be required to record every complaint made by citizens and her /his complaints will be suitably acted upon. Leveraging information technology tools, action take on every complaint will be suitably communicated to the complainant within reasonable time.”



Safety and security of women and children will be one of the topmost priorities of our government, the spokesman added.





It should be also declared that Supreme Court’s directions on police reforms would be implemented in letter and spirit to meet the democratic aspirations of the people.



“Towards this end, every party should declare that itintends to set-up an inter-ministerial Task Force at the highest level, to review implementation of the Court’s directions, as also appropriate recommendations made by earlier Commissions.”

