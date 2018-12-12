Decision to withdraw Kashmiri attack on identity of JK: Tarigami

Srinagar, Dec 11:
CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday said that the decision of Ministry of Human Resource Development to withdraw Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal — Bhasha Sangam — after objection from some elements is a move which tantamount to undermining the identity of Kashmiri speaking people.
“The HRD ministry’s move is a shocking decision as it has hurt the sentiments of Kashmiris. The objections raised by few people after which the decision was taken are bizarre. Greetings are generally devoid of religious connotations and raising objections over it is strange,” he said.
Tarigami added that the HRD ministry should not have acted on the presumptions of a handful of communal minded elements, whose only motto is to divide the society on one pretext or the other. “The concerned authorities in the HRD ministry must consult prominent writers and historians on Kashmiri culture, literature and language to clear misgivings created by divisive elements.”
“The script of Kashmiri language have been raised earlier also which were mutually and amicably resolved by the language experts and writers from both Kashmiri Muslim and Pandit communities after which the existing Kashmiri script in vogue was adopted which is now used by the University of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir academy of art, culture and languages, Northern Regional Languages center, Patiala, Sahatya academy and other cultural forays of the country.”