Decision to handover captured IAF pilot great gesture by Pak, India should reciprocate: Mehbooba

AgenciesSrinagar
Asserting that the decision to handover Wing Commander Abhinandan by Pakistan is a great gesture and shouldn’t be seen in isolation, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said it comes at a time when Pakistan could have chosen to further escalate any already tensed situation.
Mehbooba said she see it as a mark of reconciliation and Indian leadership should reciprocate.
The development comes just hours after US President Donald Trump said that there is ‘reasonably decent’ news on the India-Pakistan conflict and ‘hopefully’ it's coming to an end.
After the announcement made by Pak PM Imran Khan about the release of the captured pilot, Mehbooba tweeted "The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldnt be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pak could’ve chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation . Our leadership should reciprocate."
Endorsing the move by Pak PM, she said in another tweet "Pak PM has exhibited real statesmanship today. It is time for our political leadership to step up & take measures to de escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for?"