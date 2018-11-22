Decision to dissolve JK assembly 'unconstitutional, unethical' and murder of democracy: Manish Tewari

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Congress leader Manish Tewari Thursday said the decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was “unconstitutional, immoral and unethical” adding it was a "murder of democracy".
Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly, saying that parliamentary democracy was standing on its head.
"As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly!" he tweeted.
"The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K governor," Chidambaram added.