Decision to dissolve JK assembly 'unconstitutional, unethical' and murder of democracy: Manish Tewari

Published at November 22, 2018 10:39 AM 0Comment(s)891views


Decision to dissolve JK assembly

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Congress leader Manish Tewari Thursday said the decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was “unconstitutional, immoral and unethical” adding it was a "murder of democracy".

Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly, saying that parliamentary democracy was standing on its head.

"As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly!" he tweeted.

"The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K governor," Chidambaram added.

