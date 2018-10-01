Decision taken to upscale academic excellence of students: DSEK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Ghulam Nabi Itoo on Sunday said that holding 11th standard examinations through J&K State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was meant to enhance academic excellence of students across the state.
Director Education, Kashmir, said that this step is being taken so that they (students) are well prepared for Class 12th and professional competitive examinations. He said that the step has been taken in the larger interest of the students.
He also said that the decision to conduct Class 11th Examination through JKBOSE was, in fact, taken on the insistent demand of the students and parents, who wanted this examination to be conducted with serious-mindedness and in a structured manner like Class 10th and 12th examinations.
Maintaining that the department is receiving overwhelmingly positive public feedback over the conduct of Class 11th examinations through BOSE, he said the examination is an integral part of the education system, aimed at measuring the performance level of the students and monitoring the educational standards, as the results are used as output measures for accountability purposes.
Seeking cooperation of the parents, students and other stakeholders, especially the private educational institutions, in the smooth and timely conduct of these examinations, Itoo said the Education Department has already issued instructions to all the heads of institutions to organize special counselling sessions for students through subject-specific teachers/lecturers and counselling experts on how to overcome exam stress and also address their concerns, if any.
He said circular instructions have also been issued to the heads of educational institutions to ensure completion of the syllabus before the commencement of examinations next month.
“Wherever required extra classes would be organized to ensure completion of the syllabus at the earliest,” DSEK said and impressed upon all heads of institutions that there should be no complaint from students about the non-completion of the syllabus in any case