Decision on March session will be taken soon: Edu Minister

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 3:
Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said the decision to shift exam session from November to March would be taken shortly.
“Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will be holding a review meeting of education department in next few days wherein various decisions including shifting the exam session to March and issues regarding Rehber-e-Taleem’s (ReT) will be discussed,” Altaf told reporters on sidelines of the function at Kothi Bagh school, here.
He said the students from Valley are being forced to wait at least six months after their examination to appear in any competitive exams.
“Now, we are considering the matter and the decision in this regard will be taken very shortly,” he said.
Bukhari said the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers, who were protesting today, are the backbone of the education sector.
“We were considering their matter and the decision regarding their demands will also be taken in the meeting,” he said.
Asked about the appointments in Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), the minister said CM has already ordered probe into the matter.
“The order is still there and the investigation is going on,” he added. (KNS)
