Deciphering Article 35-A

Since the inception, Kashmir (JK), has always been a centre to hullabaloos. It’s unique location, time and again, becomes a feast to vultures. Owing to which, it has been ruled by diverse interests. For decades, Muslims to non-Muslims to British- everyone has taken his bait.
Similarly, in 1925, Maharaja Hari Singh ascended to the throne to rule Kashmir. He decided to open gates for people in neighbouring (princely) states, to administer the state in a better way.
Conversely, this led to an implied exclusion of people of J&K from the state services. Thereby, fetched a controversy, ‘Roti Agitation’.
To address the crisis, Maharaja, issued two respective State-Subject notifications, ‘No. I-L/84, 1927 & No. 1-L/88, 1931’. The crux of these notifications are:
- to prefer ‘Mulkis (State Subjects)’ over ‘Outsiders’ for government services
- right to state scholarships
- to prevent the acquisition of immovable property and
- permanent settlement by outsiders in State
Soon after the J&K’s accession, in 1948 the first popularly elected government decided to protect its State subjects. Hence, Article 370 was inserted in the Constitution of India.
Apart from restricting the use of Indian Constitution vis-à-vis J&K, it amply laid that except Article 1 and 370, no other provisions would be applied to J&K, unless concurrence from the State government is sought by President.
In so doing, the President has been empowered as the special functionary to delineate further constitutional relations.
In the year 1950, Constitutional Order was passed by the President to enumerate certain other Provisions of Indian Constitution, in relation to J&K. ‘Entry 17 of Union list, seventh schedule, empowers the Central Government (CG) to make laws on matters of ‘Citizenship, naturalisation and aliens’- in its application to J&K, the powers of CG were circumscribed to naturalisation-only.
Hence, the people of J&K became ‘protected subjects’ in the rest of India, to be governed by the old state citizenship law, under notifications of 1927/1931.
When in 1952, the Delhi Agreement took place. ‘To preserve the rights of permanent residents of J&K’ it was decided that they need not be denied the parallel Indian Citizenship.
Further, the CG accepted the State government’s proposition that the State legislature is empowered to ‘define and regulate’ the ‘rights and privileges’ of permanent state residents, as per the cited notifications.
After the ratification of State’s accession, in 1954, the CG felt it essential to abolish the privilege of parallel citizenship.
Thus, people of J&K were made the ‘common citizens’ of India, having special state subject privileges. This was welcomed in the state.
Subsequently, the term ‘permanent residents’ was placed for ‘state subjects’.
Owing to the above reservations, Part II of Indian Constitution was applied to J&K, by virtue of Constitutional Order, 1954. To concretize, it was deemed obligatory to create some provision to cover this peculiar case. Consequent to which, Article 35A was embedded thru Section 2, Clause 4(j) of 1954 Order.
Since, in relation to J&K, President acts as the main functionary of CG via Article 370. Therefore, Article 35A, is meant to save the fabric of ‘state subject rights & privileges’, as mentioned in duo notifications.
However, it’s neither found in the Original Constitutional text(s), nor it has been added, to it, by any amendment. As a result, it’s only found in 1954 Order, and in few commentaries too.
The way Article 370 represents ‘heart and soul’ of ‘Instrument of accession’. Similarly, Article 35A epitomises the ‘rights & privileges’ given under the notifications of 1927/1931.
And, hence, unequivocally restricts its operation to ‘permanent residents’ of J&K.
As the matter for its abrogation is sub-judice in the Apex Court. There are some points, which one must be aware of.
First, if the State of J&K achieves a feat of special status within Union of India, then those, who plead against, must not forget ‘the president being the lone special functionary’ in relation to J&K under Article 370.
Yes, he may not be a competent person to amend the constitution, yet, in relation to J&K, Article 370 has explicitly made him so.
Second, the state of J&K is not an alone state to have a special status. There are several other sates too, which enjoy the special position in certain matters, as given under Article 371, and 371a to 371j. Thus the argument, ‘it violates the principle of equality’, is flawed in nature.
Third, ‘protective discrimination against vulnerable groups’ is now an acceptable phenomenon. ‘Right to special privileges’ within the state to people of J&K, should too not be seen antagonistically. For the landlocked state has faced the worst economic, social and political history.
Fourthly, the subject-matter covered by Article 35A, derives its basis from the notifications, which, back in 1929/31, weren’t issued by any Muslim ruler, but, by a Dogra Ruler.
So, the argument that it creates a communal divide, between Kashmir and Union of India, is nowhere connected.
Fifthly, the ‘rights and privileges’ saved by Article 35A aren’t given by CG to the people of J&K. They have just documented them, in result of the bilateral agreement, with state government.
Else, for that sake, these rights are prevalent in J&K, even before the Constitution of India was enacted.
Regardless of the discussion herein, if it is abrogated. It’ll set the worst example. First, it’ll confuse the term special status. Then, in that limbo, the demography of the state will become an issue.
By now, which is seen in terms of the biggest threat, having serious ramifications. If a certain case is to be treated specially. Same should be manifested.
That manifestation is possible, only if the Provisions like Article 370, 35A and or, Article 371, a-j, are left as they are.
