Decided Balakot strikes as game should be played from where terror is controlled: PM

April 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he took the decision for the Indian Air Force to conduct Balakot air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where “terrorism is being remote-controlled”.

Addressing a 'Main bhi Chowkidar' event, he said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it would have to accept that there was militant camp there.

“They have been saying that there are no terror camps. Now they have to hide it. They are not allowing anybody to go there. We've been told Balakot area is being reconstructed by Pakistan to show that a school is being run there, so that people can be taken there and shown that no terror camp existed there," he said.

Those abusing Modi on Balakot air strikes are helping Pakistan with their statements, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target near Indian military installations the next day.

The Indian strike on Balakot came 12 days after Jash=-e-Mohammed outfit claimed responsibility for a Fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 troops were killed. PTI