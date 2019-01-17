Deceitful slogans of development no substitute to freedom: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday alleged that the “deceitful slogans of development and prosperity were no substitutes to freedom movement—claiming that the youth would take the struggle to its final conclusion.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that “history stands testimony to the fact that no power on earth, no matter how cruel and barbaric the regimes be succeed in curbing the freedom sentiments of any nation,” Geelanis said, adding “Every oppressor has a definite and tragic end if fought with unity, sincerity and dedication. Our oppressor has crossed every limit and every degree of brutality to subjugate us.” The statement said that the Geelani was addressing mourners at Zeenat-ul-Islam at Shopian telephonically.
Geelani reiterated “his pledge to take the movement to its logical end and will never allow any body to barter the precious blood of slain youth.” “We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove detrimental for our movement,” he said. “Deceitful slogans of development, prosperity or material gains can never be a substitute for freedom. Pro-Indian politicians have turned into political leaches, sucking every drop of our blood to satisfy their masters in Delhi.” He alleged that “election drama and the multi faced political stooges pose as our saviors to fetch them votes in the name of roads, electricity and water, but in reality they are the people who strengthen the unholy bond of slavery so nation as a whole should desist from any support to them.”