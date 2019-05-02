DE&CC Udhampur imparts career Counselling to 3000 students

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Udhampur on Wednesday organised career guidance and Counselling session for students.

As per an official, over 3000 students joined brainstorming sessions during the series of career counselling sessions conducted at numerous Secondary and Higher Secondary schools of the district.

The sessions were conducted by Deputy Director, Subhash Chander Dogra, Assistant Director, Waqar Talib and CCO, Saima Bano besides other resource persons from DE&CC.

It was informed that additional counselling events will be held in coming week to reach out to all the students in the district.