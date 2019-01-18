DECC organises awareness camp for unorganized workers at Tikri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 17: -
A day-long awareness camp regarding registration of unorganized workers of the district was organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre (DECC), Udhampur on Thursday.
According to an official, the awareness programme was attended by Deputy Director Employment, Subhash Chander Dogra, Block Development Officer, Tikri Vikas Sharma, District Nodal Officer JKEDI, Vishal Ray and other officials of Employment department besides Panchayat representatives and prominent citizens.
While addressing the camp, Subash Dogra said that the objective of organizing this camp is to generate awareness among the unorganized workers who are professing different trades.
The domestic workers have to get themselves registered by filling the forms on the prescribed format to be obtained from the District Employment & Counselling Centre Udhampur, the official added.