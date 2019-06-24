Decade of Disability: Kulgam boy misses School as father couldn’t afford wheelchair

June 24, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Ten-year-old Muhammad Asif Parray of Ashmuji area of south Kashmir's district Kulgam hasn't been to school because his father couldn't afford a wheel chair or a battery cycle.

Parray’s severe disability in his lower portion of the body has shattered his aim of going to school and dreaming of becoming a doctor. After his birth, he developed some severe nerve issues. Ever since he has been on his father’s back—walking this world.

Hailing from Ashmuji village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Asif said that he fears that his ambition may remain a dream—as his pleas has gone to turn “deaf ears.”

Asif while narrating his ordeal said that his hands and arms are functioning normally but legs are lifeless and that has become a gigantic obstacle in his way.

“I want to go to school. I want to become a doctor but due to my disability, I am not able to walk and unfortunately all schools are at a distance of almost one kilometer away from our home,” he said, adding that his father and elder brother is helping him to move from one place to another.

Asif’s father, Muhammad Ayoub Parray who works a laborer at a local sawmill said, “My son is very talented and want to become a doctor but all our requests have gone to deaf ears and nobody is ready to help him to make his dreams true.”

He said that Asif’s elder brother Danish Ahmad Parray who is studying in 8th standard is providing him a basic education from home so that he will not lack behind in this competitive world.

Parray said, “I want to see Asif going to School every day. But I wasn’t able to provide him what he deserved. I feel very sorry for that. Also his now his brother is also not able to lift him as he has gained extra weight.”

“Asif became disabled, when he was just two years old. We consulted the doctors in Kashmir but nothing happened,” Parray said.