Debate on human rights awareness held at PHQ

CID bags 1st prize, Traffic City declared 2nd
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Police Telecommunication Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday organized annual debate on human rights awareness at Police Auditorium PHQ here. Theme of the debate this year was “Respect for human rights contributes professionalism in police.”
The annual debate is organised to sensitize the police personnel regarding human rights. Teams from PHQ, Security, Crime, CID, Traffic, Telecommunication, and Railway Police participated in the debate.
IGP Technical Services Shri Jagjit Kumar was the chief guest of the function. Chairman organising committee Shri Naseer Ahmad, DPT J&K and members Dr. S.D Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Bhagat and Mushtaq Ahmad were present on the occasion.
SSP PTWS, Dr. S.D Choudhary in his welcome address highlighted the importance of human rights and the aim of organising the debate every year.
A jury under the chairmanship of Director Prosecution PHQ Sikander Mohan Kapoor with its members JDP (PHQ), Gowhar Hussain Mir, CO JKAP 13th Bn. Shamsheer Hussain, AIG (Welfare/Com) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandita and DySP (CIV) PHQ, Gowhar Ahmad adjudged the speakers. Inspector Ghulam Jeelani Masoodi of CID was declared winner while Rubeena Akhter of Traffic City Kashmir was adjudged runner up. Deputy SP, Naeem Ahmad Wani of Security and Senior Prosecuting Officer from Crime J&K, Aijaz Ahmad got 3rd prize jointly.
Prizes were distributed among the winners by the Chief guest and DPT J&K. Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, SO to IGP Technical Services presented vote of thanks