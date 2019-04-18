Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

April 18, 2019 | RK Web News

The death toll due to rain, thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra has risen to 60.



Rajasthan Relief Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar said twenty-five deaths occurred in the state. In Madhya Pradesh, senior police officials confirmed 22 deaths.



Gujarat government's Director of Relief G B Manglpara said that at least 10 people have died due to rain and dust storms.



In Maharashtra, three persons died in rain related incidents. The Met department said in New Delhi yesterday that several parts of north and northeast India are likely to witness thunderstorm and rainfall over the next 24 hours.