Death toll reaches 3 in Sopore encounter: Police

SRINAGAR:
Two days after the gunfight, Police on Sunday said that three militants were killed at Warpora area of Sopore and credence to its claims was led by the recovery of third weapon from the scene of the gunfight.
Local newsgathering agency, quoting sources, said that that Police and Army recovered Ak-47 and one UBGL grenade from the debris of encounter site after being spotted by locals during the clearance of the rubble of houses razed during the encounter on Friday.
They said locals informed the police about the weapon and the grenade following which a team of police and army rushed to the area.
Police had recovered two bodies along with as many weapons to conclude the “operation”. However, some body parts were recovered by locals, nearly two hours after police and army teams withdrew from the Warpora. Then the police said that the body parts were that of the two slain militants.
On Sunday a police officer told GNS that based on “corroboration of intelligence inputs” and recovery of the third weapon, it has been established that three militants had been killed during the encounter. He said that bodies were completely charred during the gun battle, making it difficult to differentiate the body parts. The bodies have been buried at Rajpora forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. (GNS)