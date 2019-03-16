Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to GMC Jammu

March 16, 2019 | Taweed Ahmed

Six more injured persons, who were injured in the Ramban accident on Saturday, succumbed to injuries at a District Hospital Ramban, taking the death toll to 11.

The deceased have been identified as Urmela Devi, 32, her two years-old daughter Pari Devi of Daswal, Babli Devi, 37, Arjun Singh, 9, of Kumate, Imma Bano, 10, of Rajgarh, Rubeen Begum, 30, of Tatarsoo, Qamal Din, 62, of Maldan Rajgarh and Mohammad Mubeen, 18, of Bhartund.

A two-month old child and other person, whose names were not known immediately, also died in the accident.

An official said one injured Karan Singh Son of Jasveer Singh succumbed when he was being airlifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Three other injured identified as driver Sanjay Kumar, 20, Mohammad Akram, 38 and Misra Begum, 36, have been airlifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment. While one injured Kishore kumar, 22, is being treated at District Hospital Ramban

The accident took place at 10.30 am when a passenger cab rolled down into over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah in Ramban, an official said.