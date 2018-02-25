Death toll in Somalia twin blasts rises to 38

AgenciesMogadishu
The death toll from two suicide car bomb blasts that ripped through the Somali capital on Friday, has risen to at least 38 people, according to government sources.
Earlier, at least 18 people were killed and 20 others were injured, according to Aamin Ambulance service.
Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan of the Aamin Ambulance Service said the bombingstargeted the presidential palace and a hotel. He said that most of the victims were civilians.
The twin bombings came two days after the Somali government had issued a "possible terror warning" in Mogadishu.
The militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.
The group frequently carries out suicide attacks in Somalia and parts of East Africa.
In December last year, 18 police officers were killed when an al-Shabaab fighter blew himself up inside the country's main police academy in Mogadishu.
Furthermore, the Mogadishu bombings on October 14 and 28 last year claimed more than 350 lives and injured over 400.
Somalia has been plagued with insecurity, violence and political chaos in the last three decades. Infighting between the forces of the Federal Government of Somalia, assisted by African Union peacekeeping troops, and various militant Islamist groups and factions, have claimed thousands of lives.
The al-Shabaab group advocates the formation of Somaliland, located in the southern part of the country.
