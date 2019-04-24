Death toll climbs to 359 in Sri Lanka bombings: police

April 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The death toll in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.

Extensive search operations were carried out and several people arrested in connection with the attacks on Tuesday, Police spokesman Ruwan Guansekera said.

"The number of death now is 359," Guansekera said.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating Easter blasts in Sri Lanka and identified the suicide bombers who were involved in the attacks.

Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.

