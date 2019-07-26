Death of Sopore boy at Sgr hotel sparks protest, family demands probe

July 26, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Family members of a Sopore youth, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Srinagar last week staged protest demonstration in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

The family members and relatives of Abdul Rahim Marazi alias Gasha son of Ghulam Mohammad Marazi of Sofi Hamam assembled at Chanakhan Sopore and blocked Srinagar-Sopore highway for hours.

The protestors were demanding a thorough probe into the death of Rahim Marazi. The protestors raised slogans against the police and alleged that Marazi was murdered by his friends. They alleged that police is shielding the culprits. One of the relatives of the deceased said that his three friends visited his home last week and took him away.

"Ask the police if any FIR lodged against him. He wasn't involved in any anti-social activity. How can police release the prime suspects (friends of the deceased) and the hotel owner without any investigation. This is sheer injustice," the protestors said.

Rahim, as per his family had left his home with his friends last week on Saturday and had stayed at a local hotel in Srinagar.

A police team reached the spot and assured the protesters that case with regard to Marazi’s killing has been registered at Police Station, Maisuma and investigations were underway. The protestors later dispersed peacefully.