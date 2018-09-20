Death of KhushalSar

Presently, a deafening silence and foul smell prevails in the area
KhushalSar was once a living and blooming water body with clean water, fish in huge numbers, delicious lotus stem Nudur, Pambach found in abundance, boatmen in their boats roaming around in the clean waters of the lake, some trying for fishes while others carrying fodder from distant places for their animals.
The cool breezes of air creating ripples in the vast expanses of open waters, the happiness radiating from the faces of bathing children beating the summer heat, the women folk gossiping on the shore of the lake.
The lake was once aplace abuzz with multitude of activities. It was acting as a source of happiness. The lake having a rich history.Then the sad story started.
Houses facing the lake are shut tight, and heavy curtains hang around doors and windows, but still the stench come in so thickly that it could be touched in the air, and it settles in and around the houses, moves freely inside kitchens, settles on the chairs and tables, on the dishes and walls, now claiming the health of hearts and souls.
As the waterbody started receiving sewage and trash from the zooming city, Nadru dwindled, fishes got chocked to death, butterflies stopped visiting the lake, and colourful birds forgot it as their destination.
Encroachmentscame-in and obnoxious weeds took over the lake. The open water spaces shrunk andKhushalSar waters became stagnant. Presently, a deafening silence and foul smell prevails in the area. The space of it is suffocating.
Sewage and solid waste from the ever growing number of houses in the catchment area wreaked havoc on the health of the water body. Now the final assault is led by the Polythene.
An ecological catastrophe is happening right before our eyes, in the centre of the majestic city, but we are looking the other way.
The waterbody is under threat like never before and the problems are spreading across its associated water bodies.
The complete disregard and continuous assault on such fragile ecosystems have lethal externalities and no one is going to bail us out.
The death of KhushalSar will be lethal. Such environmental crises can be terrible. It’s like uprooting our history and displacing ourselves. The sensation of shrinking, one feels there is overpowering.
We are lake eaters. We are eating up lakes and its peripheries which are otherwise vital in case of floods. Being one of the urban wetlands, it could have acted like a sponge, soaking all excess waters flowing down the rivers. Now when it rains, heart sinks for the fear of deluges.
Collectively, we have chosen to play the ostrich while our lakes and wetlands are being destroyed beyond redemption. The lakes and wetlands have served us so well for centuries but as a nation we chose to kill them for short term gains.
We are stabbing our own future. Given the rising pollution levels and the dying rate of waterbodies; amidst the rapidly growing population, and zero environmental regulatory enforcement, the situation will only get worse.
As we continue to act irresponsibly towards our environment by throwing rubbish into lakes, wetlands and rivers, note that we are drowning a piece of our history, our existence and our chances of survival.
Throughout, the last three decades, we have turned ourselves into the most destructive possible society.
We need to survive without scattering, or else we’ll take a huge chunk of our future along with us.
There is a ray of hope in case we no longer, as a nation, stand aloof and watch all that is left of our water become polluted, as that will spell doom for all of us.
To try to undo the damage we require a huge social engineering project which will modify our behaviour towards our water bodies.