Deal with unemployment

May 01, 2019

Since employment factors in the development and prosperity of the state, the political leadership across the world offers both traditional and innovative ideas, backed by vision and road map. Those who eventually are elected as the law and policy makers give shape to them to steer the prospects of the nation in the right direction. As a matter of fact, the leadership is weighed based upon what they have to offer to the people. As has been seen in recent past, some prominent world leaders have batted for better health care, others for education, relaxing taxes, increasing agricultural or industrial productivity or creating adequate number of jobs and so on. Unfortunately, in a state like Jammu and Kashmir, the yardstick to measure leadership is almost entirely the political rhetoric. With the content of manifestoes becoming entirely political in character, all important concerns regarding the welfare of the people get sidelined. There are many of these modern-day politicians who promise to safeguard people from conceivable and inconceivable threats but have little to offer in terms of generating employment in the state, improving health care, education and development infrastructure, etc. Once elected, they prove to be disasters in both the cases; as they neither are able to live up to their political promises nor have they any idea how to deal with common problems like unemployment. People ought to be bit more skeptic about the political leaders and the promises they make. More importantly, people need to be inquisitive and ask the leaders if they have a solution or road map. On few occasions in the past, some would-be-legislators-then said about creating jobs in the state, which was more a poll gimmick than anything else. It won’t be surprising if 70 to 80 percent among those claiming to represent the people and their interests are found to be completely unaware about important concerns of public welfare including unemployment. From their verbose and passionate speeches, it is evident that not substance but the pitch is being offered on the platter. So far as the problem of unemployment is concerned, there are three major hurdles that need to be removed. First, education and employment need to be delinked. The state may be aggravating the unemployment problem by placing the focus on education. Human resource which could be more productive have unnecessarily been engaged in academics. Second, the balance between private and public sector need to be restored. And third, new areas need to be explored in private sector with the next 10 to 20 years in mind. It would be in the fitness of things if the PSUs are revamped with employment generation as one of the objectives.