Deadly week: 23 killed in militancy-related incidents

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 26:
The last six days have been deadly in strife-torn Kashmir as 23 people have died in militancy-related incidents.
Of 23 causalities reported from Sunday (October 21) till Friday (October 26), 13 are militants, seven civilians, a paramilitary SSB man and 2 Army men.
As the week began, the bloodshed was witnessed at Laroo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where seven civilians were killed in high-intensity blast near the encounter site.
People had assembled near the encounter site and were trying to douse the fire in the house damaged in the gunfight when a powerful blast took place.
Earlier, three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants—Shahid Ahmad Tantary of Shopian, Zubair Ahmad Lone of Kulgam and Yazil Ahmad Makrooof Arwani Bijbehara— were killed in the gunfight.
The civilian killings in the blast trigged massive outrage and Kashmir observed shutdown for two days while life is Kulgam and Anantnagdistricts in south Kashmir still remain out of gear.
Militants attacked a CRPF camp at Midoora area of Tral in Pulwama on Sunday evening in which a SSB constable Vijay Kumar was killed.
After two days of lull (on October 22 and 23), two militants—scholar-turned-militant Sabzar Ahmad Sofi of Naina Village and Asif Ahmad Shergojiri of Khiram Sirigufwara in Anantnag district—were killed in a gun battle at Sothu Kothair area of Nowgam on outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday (October 24).
On Thursday, six militants were killed in two encounters with forces at Kreeri in Baramulla and Arwani in Anantnag.
Two militants Minhajul Mohiudin of Brath Kalan Sopore and Akeel Sofi of Khanpora Baramulla were killed in Kreeri gunfight while four militants Owais Lone of Hawoora, Muzamil Magray of Watoo, Amir Tantray of Damahal Hanjipora in Kulgam district and Sahir Makroo of Arwani were killed in Arwani gunbattle.
Militants on Thursday evening attacked an Army camp at Lurgam in Tral area of Pulwama district. In the militant attack, an Army man Ngamsiamliana was killed and another injured.
On Friday, two militants and an Army man Brijesh Kumar were killed in a gun battle at Pazalpora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir.
javid@risingkashmir.com