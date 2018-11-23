Deadly live wires

As per a report published in Rising Kashmir on Thursday, the power department has failed to replace wooden poles in the city which pose threat to lives of people. Although the report highlighted the serious concern in Bemina area of Srinagar city, in other areas and districts as well the replacement of electric poles remains a shoddy affair. If not the wooden poles, live low tension wires that can be seen sagging in Srinagar and other districts in winters hang like Damocles sword. In the city, cables are yet to replace wire meshes that not only spoil the look of the city but have also become unmanageable. The government in the past mulled over the decision to lay underground cables for power distribution in the state. Underground cables were opined to be safer than the overhead live wires and were also said to have the merit of reducing power distribution losses. Last month Tamil Nadu’s power generation and distribution corporation said that it was planning to replace the overhanging electricity cables with underground network in the extended areas of Chennai city. The corporation has been considering using trenchless technology for underground electric cables. As Kashmir witnesses moderate to heavy snow in winters, there is huge damage caused by the snapping of overhead power lines. The government has to bear such losses every year. Even if the cost of the project to change overhead lines to underground cables be high, authorities can at least prevent the yearly losses due to breaking of strained wires. Besides, people can have a sigh of relief with no live wires hanging above their heads. Authorities can emulate the pilot project of Tamil Nadu’s corporation and try it on a smaller scale. There is still no proper explanation from power authorities as why there are metered and non-metered areas in the state when all people are supposed to be treated equally. And regarding the meters, the power department came up with new ones which have been installed in some localities in the city. Whether they would complete the project, there is paucity of funds or problems due to the locals who have been resisting the installation – people don’t get to hear much from the officials. Yes there are distribution losses, but do the roles of authorities and the government end up by parroting it each year? Government must consider the proposal of getting rid of the overhead wires by installing underground cables.