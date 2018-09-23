Deadlock between TJAC, Govt ends; talks resume

Rising Kashmir NewsSringar, Sep 22:
Deadlock between leaders of Teachers Joint Action Committee and the Government ended on Saturday after Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie called the TJAC leadership at his office here in Church Lane. The meeting was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, Gh Nabi Itoo, OSD to Advisor and other officers.
In a statement TJAC spokesperson said that during the meeting benefits of 7th Pay Commission in favour of SSA teachers, Head teachers and RMSA Masters, Headmasters remained the focus besides linking of salaries from MHRD to the State sector was discussed threadbare. Leaders of Teachers Joint Action Committee put forth their view points on legal and moral grounds. He said the Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie was positive for redressal of 7th Pay Commission issue and agreed the legal justification of this issue. The meeting ended in a positive manner with the hope that government will speed up the process for immediate implementation of 7th Pay Commission in favour of the protesting teachers, the spokesperson said.