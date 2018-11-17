Dead man returns home six months after funeral

DC orders exhumation, constitution of doctors’ team for DNA profiling
Poonch:
A 'dead' man shocked his family members when he returned home six months after they assumed him to be dead in Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Muhammad Muzamil went missing from his home in Qasab village in Mendhar area six months ago. Soon there was an accident and the government railway police found a semi-decomposed body on the rail tracks in Vijaypur area of Jammu on March 9, following which Muzamil's family mistakenly claimed it.
The family after completion of formalities gave a proper burial to the body as per Islamic ritual. However, to the utter surprise of the 'bereaved' family, Muzamil called up his mother a few days ago. Finally, he returned home.
"Police has since recorded the statements of the family and the youth to set the records straight," the sources said.
The identity of the dead person who was given the burial was not known. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav has ordered the exhumation of the body of the unknown male person who was buried at village Ari, Tehsil Mendhar.
The DC passed the order underlining that the matter is of serious concern and needs further investigation to find out the facts by DNA profiling of the deceased. “The chief medical officer, Poonch shall also appoint a team of experts for the purpose of DNA profiling,” he said.
Tarif Hussain Shah, Naib Tehsildar Mendhar (Executive Magistrate), has been appointed as a magistrate for the purpose of carrying exhumation and DNA profiling. “The deceased body shall thereafter be reburied,” the order added. (GNS)
Former DGP K Rajendra tried best to dislodge me: Basant Rath
Srinagar: Former Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Jammu and Kashmir, Basant Rath on Friday alleged that former DGP K Rajendra tried his best to dislodge him as Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu but another senior officer stood by him.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it is thanksgiving time for me. I’ve handed over the charge of IG, Traffic to my successor. I wish him the best,” Rath wrote in his farewell message that he shared on his Facebook profile.
“Without Vaid Sa’ab [SP Vaid], I won’t have been able to put a team of officers of my choice. Without his backing, I wouldn’t have got this job. Without his support, I won’t have been able to do things my way,” said Rath.
“S.D.S. Jamwal Sir is a sweetheart. I owe him my Poonch posting (before I came as SSP Jammu). K. Rajendra tried his best to dislodge me. S. D. Sir put his foot down. He got me as his DIG as well and gave me a lot of space. Had any other IPS guy been IG, Jammu in his place, I won’t have been able to deliver.”
Praising, IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, and Div Com Kashmir, Rath said in his message: “Swayam is a brother. He kept his resources at my disposal. In Kashmir, Baseer Khan Sir, a big thank you for those frequent meetings in your Divisional Commissioner office. And those phone calls to your officers.”
“I’m lucky that I got a chance to work with Tahir Gillani Sa’ab, Muzaffar Sa’ab, Raies Sa’ab, Farooq Sa’ab and Sajjad Sa’ab. Thank you, Nisha Ma’am, Joginder Sa’ab, Shakti Sa’ab, Mushtaq Sa’ab, Sunny, Dheeraj, Raj Paul and Rajinder Kaur Ma’am.” “Thank you, my most important constituency, the youth of J and K, for your trust and affection. I’ll be here. In J and K. Till 2032. And beyond. No deputation for me. Delhi is too polluted.” On November 13, the state government appointed Alok Kumar as new Inspector General of Police, Traffic, replacing Basant Rath.