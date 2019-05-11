Dead body recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg

An unidentified dead body was recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday, an official said.
He said some locals informed the police after spotting the body floating on nallah Sindh.
A police team rushed the spot and fished out the body with the help of locals
The body has been kept in a local hospital for identification.
