Dead body recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg

May 11, 2019 | Umar Raina

An unidentified dead body was recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday, an official said.

He said some locals informed the police after spotting the body floating on nallah Sindh.

A police team rushed the spot and fished out the body with the help of locals

The body has been kept in a local hospital for identification.