Dead body of missing Kangan woman recovered

The dead body of a 21-year-old missing woman was recovered from a power canal at Panzin Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, reports said.
An official said that the body of the 21-year-old identified as Rubeena Bano daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tandoori resident Wooder Kangan was found by some locals and informed the police.
He said that after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and after hectic efforts by police and locals the body was fished out from the canal.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kangan Khursheed Ahmad Awan told Rising Kashmir that the body was recovered from the canal ,adding that according to her family members she had gone missing on December 25 and her family members on December 26 had registered a missing report at police station Kangan.
After completing legal and medical formalities body was handed over to family members.
Meanwhile, Kangan police have registered a case under 174 CrPc and has initiated further investigation in this regard.