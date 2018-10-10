Dead body found in G’bal, police fears bear attack

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Police on Tuesday recovered a male dead body from Wayil Wuder forests area of Gutlibagh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The man has apparently been killed in a bear attack, a police official said.
Station house officer Gutlibagh Sajad Ahmad Khanday told Rising Kashmir Ghulam Mohd Magray (45) son of Abdul Khaliq Magray of Khanan was apparently killed in a bear attack.
“The deceased had scratch marks on his neck, indicating that he was attacked by a bear.”
He said that police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.
Meanwhile police has registered a case and started further investigation.