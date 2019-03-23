DEA Udhampur asks banks to keep close vigil on suspicious transactions

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Authority Udhampur on Friday asked the banks to maintain strict vigil and report suspicious withdrawal of cash to the election authorities as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

As per an official, chairing a meeting of district managers of various banks operating in the district, Nodal Officer Model Code of Conduct (ADDC), Ashok Kumar here directed them to keep a tab on suspicious cash transactions during the Lok Sabha elections, the dates of which have already been announced by the Election Commission of India.

He asked the bank managers to keep a vigil on suspicious withdrawals and deposits in accounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh during the process of elections. Bankers were asked to strictly monitor any unusual transfer of amount through RTGS.

Directions were also given that the cash vans of outsourced agencies/companies carrying the bank cash shall not under any circumstances carry cash of any third party agencies or individuals except the bank.

“The out sourced agencies/companies shall carry letters/documents including the authorization letters and also the personnel of the outsourced agencies accompanying cash van shall carry identity cards issued by the respective agencies” he directed.