April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEA Leh conducts Voters' Awareness Programs at Taru, Umla

District Election Authority Leh today organised voter awareness programme here at Taru and Umla villages.
District Election Officer (DEO) Leh Avny Lavasa along with the district Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team, conducted the voter awareness program.
The DEO was accompanied by ADC Leh, Sachin Kumar and Abdul Wahid, Naib Tehsildar (ALMT). Villagers including Sarpanch and Nambardars turned up in good numbers at both the places and participated enthusiastically in the awareness camp.
The DEO Leh spoke about the importance of people's participation in elections and distributed election badges of "My Vote Counts" among the villagers to encourage them to cast their votes on May 6. She urged the villagers to exercise their right to vote without any fear or under any influence in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and elect their choice of leader.
The SVEEP master trainers spoke in detail about the importance of individual participation in elections and educated them about the election process. They were also introduced about Verified Paper Audit Trail Machines (VVPAT) machine, its importance and the need to use VVPATs.

