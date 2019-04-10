DEA Jammu organises EVM, VVPAT demo at High Court

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



JAMMU, APRIL 9: The District Election Authority (DEA), Jammu on Tuesday organized a workshop-cum-live demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines here at Jammu and Kashmir High Court complex.

As per an official, the event was aimed to create awareness among the voters to verify their vote on the VVPAT machine at the time of exercising their franchise.

The workshop was attended by Advocate General D.C Raina, District Election Officer (DEO), Jammu Ramesh Kumar, President Jammu Bar Association B.S Slathia, members of Bar and other legal luminaries.

On the occasion, Advocate General highlighted the importance of higher turnout in elections for strengthening democracy and urged the participants to take part in the elections with enthusiasm.

The DEO, in his address, explained the features of VVPAT and informed the audience about the transparency in the conduct of elections with the use of VVPATs and EVMs.

He also highlighted various new initiatives of ECI for encouraging maximum participation in the elections. He briefed measures taken to facilitate Persons with Disability (PwD) voters at the polling stations and other eligible voters.

The DEO informed that for the first time, all-women staff has been deployed at some polling stations of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency.

President Bar Association Jammu lauded the efforts of ECI for creating awareness among general masses about the election process.

During the workshop, counters were set up where a live demonstration of VVPATs and EVMs was held, the official added.