DDI suspends Ashish Kaul; says shocked, sadden by such posts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Development Dimensions International (DDI) has suspended its employee Ashish Kaul for his venomous tweets about Kashmir.
DDI in a press statement released on May 12, 2018 said: “We were shocked and saddened by the nature of these posts, which are in direct violation of our mission and values. As soon as we learned about the social media posts, we immediately suspended the employee and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the issue. As of May 12, we have accepted the individual’s resignation. This individual’s opinions were his alone, and do not reflect the values of DDI.”
The statement which was released from Pittsburgh, a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the United States, added that: “At DDI, we are strong advocates for equality and diversity, and deeply believe in the value of peaceful resolution of conflict. As part of our mission to create better leaders around the world, we also believe we have a responsibility to serve our communities and make them better places to live and work. We hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of personal conduct, and refuse to tolerate violence and hate speech of any kind.”
It said while we deeply regret this incident, we are moving forward as an organization with strengthened vigor to develop leaders that heal and support stronger workplaces and communities.
Ashish Kaul, who worked as a consultant in India for DDI had posted on twitter: “I love when Kashmiri Muslim women cry on roads –yeh massom tha, begunah tha ! Amarnath Cha thuss ya Azadi- the proof is in the casualty chart of last 1 year, sorry 28 years ! We are killing, maiming and raping you at will ! Ha haaa Cry aloud Aazadi (sic).”
In his second venomous and vulgar tweet, Ashish wrote: “Kill the bastards economically and let them sell their daughters, wives in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to feed themselves ! (sic).”
The vulgar tweets created an uproar over social media networking sites since Saturday morning asking the DDI to sake Ashish with immediate effect.
It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir valley is in a grip of violence and has seen over 20 civilian killings since January 2018.