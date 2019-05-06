DDC reviews power supply in Kulgam

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To ensure better Power Supply to consumers in Kulgam for the holy month of Ramzan, a meeting of PDD officers was held Sunday under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani here at his office chamber.

The official spokesperson said that the DDC enjoined upon the officers of PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers on Sehri, iftari and tarawi time and adhere to the curtailment schedule of power supply in letter and spirit. He urged upon the officers to gear up the field staff to keep vigil on the HT/ LT lines besides the transformers so that the people do not face any inconvenience.

