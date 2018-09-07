DDC Pulwama reviews Muharram arrangements

PULWAMA, SEPTEMBER 6:
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar today chaired a meeting of various district and sectorial officers to review the arrangements for Muharram at DC office Complex Pulwama.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Medical Officer, SE R&B , Executive officer Municipal Committee and Representative from Shia communities of district Pulwama
During meeting threadbare discussion was held for effective management of the issues of sanitation, water supply, power supply, ration & the security arrangements in the areas of district Pulwama which are inhabited by Shia Muslim population. On the occasion, Representative from Shia communities of district Pulwama also put forward their suggestions before District administration.
DDC directed the officials to make sure that the arrangements pertaining to their departments are put in place well before the Muharram-Ul-Haram. He directed FCS&CA Department to ensure adequate supply and prompt distribution of ration, sugar, k-oil and LPG. Regarding firewood, the SFC was directed to dump the required quantity of firewood in Shia dominated villages in the district. He also directed the official of R&B for carrying out necessary repairs and renovations of inner roads wherever necessary. Health department was directed for setting up of First Aid Centers with adequate stock of life saving drugs and other required materials.
Similarly, the PDD authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity during month of Muharram at all the important places and ensuring generator sets are installed at identified locations.
Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned authorities to provide electric poles, replace damaged street lights and install new street lights so that the mourners will not suffer during their night movements. He instructed the Municipal Committee (MC) officers to ensure cleanliness around Imamabad’s and Mosques where from processions comes out during the Muharram days.