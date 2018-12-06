DDC Pulwama chairs DLRC meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Dec 05:
The District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, on Wednesday chaired a joint meeting of Bankers and Sponsoring agencies to review the progress achieved under the targeted schemes launched by the banks in collaboration with the line departments for its implementation for the first quarter ending September 2018.
The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, General Manager DIC Pulwama, Lead Bank Officer RBI, and District Coordinators of all the banks. Besides Chiefs/District officers, heads of all the line departments of the State Government/sponsoring agencies were also present in the meeting.
Cluster Head J&K Bank informed the chair that total credit developed by all the banks operating in the district up to the quarter ending September, 2018 of current financial year stands Rs 2280.36 crores, out of which Rs 1627 crores (71 % of total credit) stands deployed under Priority Sector and Rs 652.92 Crores (29%) under non-priority sector Credit Deposit Ratio at the end of September 2018 stands at 88%.
Under Agricultural and Horticultural sector, banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 301.22 crore to 10622 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 709.66 crore to 33551 beneficiaries, resulting in achievement of 42% and 32% in terms of financial and physical targets, respectively. Under the export sector, recently introduced activity banks have reported no progress against stipulated annual targets of Rs 10.00 crores to 10 beneficiaries till 30.09.2018. While as in education sector, another preferred segment under Priority sector during the period ending September 2018 was Rs 2.29 crores in favor of 181 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 10.74 crores to 268 beneficiaries, resulting in achievement of 21% and 68% in financial and physical terms respectively. It was given out that under Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) banks have disbursed 154.60 crores to 2738 beneficiaries against an annual financial target of Rs 154.49 crores and Physical target of 1632 beneficiaries. While showing his displeasure over the slow performance of the line departments and bank authorities in implementing the various subsidized schemes, DDC exhorted upon all stakeholders for working in close coordination so that maximum benefits may be reached to the people. He also stressed the banks to create massive awareness programs among the general masses especially the educated unemployed youth about the benefits of the schemes launched by the Government so that they should avail the benefits of these schemes.