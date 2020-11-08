DDC polls: PAGD decides to put up united fight in elections

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

Farooq Abdullah to announce names

In a major political development, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and the Congress party have decided to contest the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The newly floated, PAGD, an amalgam of various political parties formed to work for the restoration of J&K's special status, would contest the polls "unitedly".

Addressing the media after a threadbare discussion among all the party heads and various delegations in Jammu, PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said the amalgam has unanimously decided to fight the DDC polls unitedly.

"Despite the abruptness of the DDC elections in terms of timing, this space of democracy is too sacred to be left for invaders to invade. We will not allow this sacred space in democracy to be invaded and marauded by invaders," he said.

Lone, the president of Peoples Conference (PC), said that all the modalities and new administrative rules will be looked into and the PAGD president Dr Farooq Abdullah will release every single name of a contestant himself.

Lone said the PAGD held detailed discussions with various delegations over the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, "and all conveyed their support to the PAGD in its fight for the restoration of special status to J&K."

The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. The polls are slated to be held from November 28.

The PAGD has members from among mainstream political parties including National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), CPI, CPI (M), and Awami National Conference (ANC).



Congress to participates in DDC polls

Junaid Kathju

Srinagar, Nov 07: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday said that it will contest the District Development council polls.

JKPCC President GA Mir said after consultation with all the party leaders from different districts, the Congress had decided to contest the DDC polls to "stop communal forces".

“BJP is trying to finish our identity. We will not give a free field to BJP in the DDC polls,” he said.

Mir said Congress would try its best to keep the communal processes at bay.

However, Mir said the Congress party has some serious security concerns regarding the conduct of DDC polls and all these issues were put up before the State Election authorities.

The government had in October amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act to provide for setting up of District Development Councils in each district which will have directly elected members, marking the implementation of the entire 73rd Constitutional Amendment in the union territory.