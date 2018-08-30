DDC Kupwara flags off Green Marathon

KUPWARA AUGUST 29:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today flagged off a Green Marathon Rally with the theme ‘’Let’s Go Green’’ at Bumhama Kupwara. The event was organized by All Private School Association Kupwara and about 500 students of various schools participated in the rally.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC highlighted the need for sustained efforts to preserve environment for future generations. Referring to the hazards of polythene and other non-biodegradable substances, the DDC said that all of us as responsible and informed citizens should avoid the use of polythene and ensure neat and clean surroundings. The DDC appealed all the stakeholders including students and common masses to plant more trees towards reviving the pristine glory of the valley. He also directed the concerned officers to organise awareness camps across the district so that people are made aware about the need for proper conservation of our environment.
It was given out that various programmes are being carried out to aware the people about the event. The programmes include cleanliness drive under which road sides of National Highway, river banks, old Bus Stand Kupwara, market and Sub-District Hospital Kupwara will be cleaned.
Later, District Development Commissioner visited Fruit Mandi Kupwara to review the status of ongoing works and to take stock of overall preparedness towards making Mandi operational by the end of August.
DDC inspected various works related to water supply, sanitation etc in Mandi and directed the concerned to expedite the pace of repair and maintenance work of internal roads for smooth and hassle-free conveyance and ensure completion of all related works as early as possible.
DDC also appealed all traders as well as fruit growers of the district to extend cooperation to the district administration and encourage all efforts towards realising the significance of a fully functional and well-connected Mandi.