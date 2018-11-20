DDC Kupwara, DDC Anantnag review progress of AYUSHMAN Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojna

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Nov 19:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir Monday convened a meeting of concerned officers and CSC operators to review the progress of enrollment under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojna.
The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by ADDC Kupwara M Y Mir besides Program Officer ICDS Kupwara, CMO Kupwara, District Social Welfare Officer Kupwara, District Information Officer Kupwara, District Coordinator CSC Kupwara, BMOs, CDPOs and other concerned.
The meeting was informed that about 20,000 families have been identified who are being covered under the said scheme in the district and for this purpose, the enrollment process has already been initiated.
After District Coordinator CSC informed about the shortage of Biometric devices, the DDC approved and asked the Planning Department to purchase 30 such devices to make the defunct CSCs functional. He said that 100 CSCs would be made functional for the smooth progress of the Scheme.
The DDC on the occasion issued instructions to organize enrollment camps tomorrow at Awoora, Kachhama, Dewar, Khurhama, Magam, Langate, Vilgam and Tangdar. About 2800 families are being enrolled at these places for which the DDC assigned the task to the concerned. He urged officers to work in tandem and close coordination with each other so that the target of enrollment is achieved in these areas.
He directed ICDS and Health department to mobilize all the resources at their disposal towards ensuring the presence for enrollment of all beneficiaries during these camps.
He said that the enrollment process across the district should be completed within a week’s time as the State as well as the Central government is monitoring the whole process. He emphasized dedicated efforts of all stakeholders for making the Scheme a grand success in the district.
Meanwhile, DDC Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik today reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - (Ayushman Bharat) in the district at a meeting held at DakBunglowKhanabal, Anantnag.
The CMO also highlighted the key benefits of AB-PMJAY and said that a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care. There is no restriction on family size, age or gender in this scheme. It was revealed that no money needs to be paid by the family for treatment in case of hospitalization and the family need to carry any prescribed ID to receive treatment at the hospital.