DDC Kulgam flags-off group of sericulture farmers for exposure tour

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani today flagged-off a group of 25 Sericulture farmers for one-day awareness cum exposure tour.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Director Sericulture, Ashraf Ali and other officials of Sericulture department.

The tour was organized by District Sericulture Office Kulgam under the centrally sponsored Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme during which the farmers will visit the Central Sericulture Research Training Institution Pampore, KVK unit Pombay and other successful units in the district.